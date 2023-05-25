Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT) Raises Dividend to GBX 64.09 Per Share

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 64.09 ($0.80) per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $42.73. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Severn Trent Price Performance

Severn Trent stock opened at GBX 2,744 ($34.13) on Thursday. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of GBX 2,167.42 ($26.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,144 ($39.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,890.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,800.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4,036.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SVT. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,280 ($40.80) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Severn Trent to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,900 ($36.07) to GBX 3,000 ($37.31) in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Severn Trent

Severn Trent Company Profile

In other Severn Trent news, insider Sarah Legg sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,829 ($35.19), for a total value of £21,217.50 ($26,389.93). 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Further Reading

