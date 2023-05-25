Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARNGF. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Argonaut Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARNGF opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.05.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

