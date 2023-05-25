PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Research analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.77% from the company’s previous close.

PETS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

PetMed Express Stock Down 5.5 %

PetMed Express stock opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.37 and a beta of 0.64. PetMed Express has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $24.01.

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.39). PetMed Express had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PetMed Express will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in PetMed Express by 608.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in PetMed Express by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PetMed Express by 835.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

