PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Research analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.77% from the company’s previous close.
PETS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.
PetMed Express Stock Down 5.5 %
PetMed Express stock opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.37 and a beta of 0.64. PetMed Express has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $24.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in PetMed Express by 608.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in PetMed Express by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PetMed Express by 835.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PetMed Express Company Profile
PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.
