Analysts Offer Predictions for Suncor Energy Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Suncor Energy in a research note issued on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

SU stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.384 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

