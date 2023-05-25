Analysts Offer Predictions for Suncor Energy Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SU)

Posted by on May 25th, 2023

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SUGet Rating) (TSE:SU) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Suncor Energy in a research note issued on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.384 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.