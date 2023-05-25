Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,098 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.10% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CRSP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.65. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.97. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 516.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $1,266,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at $19,628,392.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

