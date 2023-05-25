Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wynn Resorts in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the casino operator will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Wynn Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WYNN. StockNews.com started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.18.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $101.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.05. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.24 and a beta of 2.03.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is -46.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $561,659,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $244,804,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278,522 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $254,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54,183 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

