NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NIKE in a report issued on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the footwear maker will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NIKE Trading Down 0.5 %

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $108.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

