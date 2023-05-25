Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Lifted by Zacks Research

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NIKE in a report issued on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the footwear maker will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

NIKE Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NKE. Citigroup increased their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NYSE NKE opened at $108.29 on Thursday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $166.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

