Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,019 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.07% of Wintrust Financial worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 79,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $65.28 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.82 and its 200-day moving average is $81.26.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,252.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy Crane bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,575.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WTFC. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.