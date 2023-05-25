Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,376 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.48. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $42.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 and sold 14,846 shares worth $548,232. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.