Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,867 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,996,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 150.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 20,612 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth about $424,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 191,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 503.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.29. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $39.83 and a 12-month high of $59.24.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

