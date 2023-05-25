Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Decreased by HC Wainwright

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Transcat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRNS. StockNews.com started coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Transcat from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Transcat from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Transcat stock opened at $89.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $685.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average is $81.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Transcat has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $94.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Transcat by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 137.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Transcat by 41.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Transcat by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

