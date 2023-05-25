Blair William & Co. IL Buys 1,053 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:COLD opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,457.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.50. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $32.99.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,400.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Barclays raised Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.94.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.