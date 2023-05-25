Analysts Issue Forecasts for Suncor Energy Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Suncor Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SU. National Bank Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

NYSE SU opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.384 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after acquiring an additional 273,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

See Also

