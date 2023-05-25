Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 630 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,192,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRPT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $187.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.65.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SRPT opened at $131.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.02. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.34.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.