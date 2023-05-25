Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 2,784 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.18.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $101.09 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $117.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.24 and a beta of 2.03.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.73%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Featured Articles

