Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Transcat, Inc. Cut by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transcat in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their target price on Transcat from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Transcat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

TRNS opened at $89.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $685.08 million, a P/E ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.76. Transcat has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $94.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Transcat by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Transcat by 137.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Transcat by 1.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

