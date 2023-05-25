Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZBH opened at $128.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.65. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

