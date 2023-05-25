Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.40 Million Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Baidu by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Baidu by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

Shares of BIDU opened at $119.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $160.88.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

