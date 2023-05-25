Blair William & Co. IL Sells 236 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 791.5% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after buying an additional 1,204,338 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $130,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,254,000 after buying an additional 625,052 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after buying an additional 416,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,540,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,066,000 after purchasing an additional 366,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $145.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.08.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading

