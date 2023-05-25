Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.08% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 474.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBH. TheStreet downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:PBH opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

