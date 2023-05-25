Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $732,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth $351,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth $2,158,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $711,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SPOT opened at $147.04 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPOT. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.75.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

