Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $790,000 Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Murphy Oil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Murphy Oil Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of MUR opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.49. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

