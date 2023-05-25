Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 1,751 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Masco by 91.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,282,000 after buying an additional 3,936,601 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,031.4% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,950 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,680,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 3,316.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 689,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,069.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 424,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,057,000 after purchasing an additional 387,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.65.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,199 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

