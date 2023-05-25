Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $833,000 Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $292,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $66.19. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.42.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 12.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

