Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 10.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Olin by 8.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 5.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Stock Down 2.4 %

Olin stock opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.20.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Further Reading

