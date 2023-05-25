Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Trims Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CSL opened at $211.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.