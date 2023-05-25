Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 2,888 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $215.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.93. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $263.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.