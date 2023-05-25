Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hologic by 110.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 995,854 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,149,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $386,915,000 after purchasing an additional 883,137 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 246.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,730,000 after purchasing an additional 654,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 92.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,901,000 after purchasing an additional 626,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Insider Activity

Hologic Stock Performance

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $79.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.54. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

