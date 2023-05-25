Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 1,231 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 20,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.28%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -115.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Stories

