Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Southern Copper by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

Insider Activity

Southern Copper Stock Performance

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total value of $39,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $65.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $82.05.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Articles

