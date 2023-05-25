DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY24 guidance to $12.90-13.80 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $123.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.88 and its 200 day moving average is $129.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of analysts have commented on DKS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

In related news, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $441,439.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,017.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $441,439.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,017.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $23,022,979.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,485,532.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,382 shares of company stock valued at $41,042,070. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

