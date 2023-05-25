Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices updated its Q3 guidance to $2.42-2.62 EPS.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $173.20 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.39 and a 200-day moving average of $176.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,344,000 after acquiring an additional 830,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,215,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,440,000 after acquiring an additional 703,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 282.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,660,000 after acquiring an additional 469,770 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.14.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.