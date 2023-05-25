NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

NVDA opened at $305.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.16. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $318.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $755.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.51, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.77.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.82.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,584 shares of company stock valued at $16,244,510. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

