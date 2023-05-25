Commerce Bank Sells 796 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 15.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 30.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of SCI stock opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average is $69.17. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCI. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,076,285.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,137. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

