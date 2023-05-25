Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,060,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $177.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.12 and its 200-day moving average is $147.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of -70.86 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $205.66.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,133,577 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.09.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

