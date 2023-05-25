Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Teradata were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 12.5% during the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,066,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,371,000 after acquiring an additional 562,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 151.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 742,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,590,000 after acquiring an additional 446,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 92.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 921,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,094,000 after buying an additional 443,486 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Teradata by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after buying an additional 388,599 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 936.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 396,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after buying an additional 357,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of TDC opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.06, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $46.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Teradata

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Cowen increased their target price on Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradata in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $200,182.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

