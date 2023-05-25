Commerce Bank Has $831,000 Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 44,047 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.4% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $89.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average of $90.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

