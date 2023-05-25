Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,284.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,265.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,108.82. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,365.64.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,480.50.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

