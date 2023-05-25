A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average is $63.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Featured Articles

