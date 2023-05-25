CI Investments Inc. Has $119,000 Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 28.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BSY stock opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 92.28, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bentley Systems news, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,288,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,816.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $1,504,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 476,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,459,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $1,288,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,816.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,698 shares of company stock worth $13,083,953. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSY. Griffin Securities upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.