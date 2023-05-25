Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Position Increased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Burlington Stores by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 671,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after acquiring an additional 298,837 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,033,000 after acquiring an additional 25,279 shares during the period.

BURL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $281.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.94.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BURL opened at $166.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.57 and a 200-day moving average of $199.63. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

