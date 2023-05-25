Commerce Bank Sells 675 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,302,952,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $803,590,000 after acquiring an additional 98,189 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,609,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $673,366,000 after acquiring an additional 241,729 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Aptiv by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,136,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $477,981,000 after purchasing an additional 430,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,191,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $327,816,000 after purchasing an additional 44,444 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $90.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $124.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,999 shares of company stock worth $2,386,039 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

