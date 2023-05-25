Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. State Street Corp raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,622,000 after purchasing an additional 488,485 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,307,000 after purchasing an additional 240,506 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,150,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,836,000 after purchasing an additional 158,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James A. Lahaise acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $330,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,413.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William D. Mckendry acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.14 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,238.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James A. Lahaise acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $330,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,413.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 40,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,130. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $54.24.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.36 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

