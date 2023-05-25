CI Investments Inc. Buys 135 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $415.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $460.66 and a 200-day moving average of $431.34.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.67.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,615,730.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,615,730.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $2,127,636.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 270,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,771,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,298 shares of company stock valued at $18,378,940. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

