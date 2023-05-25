Commerce Bank Buys 804 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in TE Connectivity by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in TE Connectivity by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 2.8 %

TEL stock opened at $118.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.26 and a 200 day moving average of $124.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 35.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TEL shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

