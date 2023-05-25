PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Position Increased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PG&E were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PG&E by 44.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 103,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 86.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 67,898 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 190.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 120,468 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the first quarter worth about $154,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PCG opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $17.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. PG&E’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.