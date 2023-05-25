CI Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,984 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRNS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Varonis Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.95.

VRNS opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.34.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. Research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

