Commerce Bank Has $724,000 Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 199.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at $135,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.123 dividend. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

