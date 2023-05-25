Commerce Bank Sells 285 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,524 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in First Solar were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in First Solar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR opened at $198.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 509.12 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.51. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.77 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,385.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,409 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,073. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.92.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

